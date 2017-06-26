Register
Monday | June 26 | 2017
Articles

The Language of Profit

By Erika Thorkelson
Private language schools have always struggled to balance educational needs with profit. Erika Thorkelson investigates how these tensions boiled over at one Vancouver school, leaving students and teachers out on the street.

It Takes the Village

By Tim Forster
Straight tourists and gawkers are flocking to Montreal’s LGBTQ neighbourhood, while the queer community disperses for new haunts. Tim Forster on the double-edged sword of mainstream acceptance.

Nuclear Fallout

By Chris Scott
Thousands of Ukrainians sacrificed their health during the Chernobyl disaster cleanup. Chris Scott investigates how recent budget cuts have decimated the pensions they were promised.

Twins

By Souvankham Thammavongsa
New poetry by Souvankham Thammavongsa.

Scrubbing In

By Tamara MacNeil
Tamara MacNeil on the history of blood, guts and the doctor’s white coat.

Coming Attractions

By Alan Randolph Jones
Alan Randolph Jones on Cinéma L’Amour, Canada’s last grand porn theatre.

Highway Robbery

By Will Johnson
Will Johnson on how Canada's opioid crisis led to a bank heist and a high-speed chase in Nelson, BC.

A River Runs Through It

By Heather Ramsay
The last time British Columbia’s Fraser River burst its banks, entire communities were submerged. With aging dikes and a growing population, Heather Ramsay reports, next time may be worse.

DNA Discrimination

By Adam Rasmi
Canada is one of the only countries where people can be marginalized due to their genetics. But that may soon change.

A Site for Soirées

By Hélène Bauer
440 Bonsecours is home to Louis-Joseph Papineau's ghost—and a weekly dinner party.
Blog Posts

On Materiality and Ephemerality

By Andrea Bennett

A conversation about digital art with Decoy Magazine

Peeking Out from the Collars of a Fur Coat: An Interview with Heather O'Neill

By Matthew Walsh

Matthew Walsh interviews Heather O'Neill.

The Postscript: Erika Thorkelson on Vancouver's Private Language Schools

By Andrea Bennett

Andrea Bennett interviews Erika Thorkelson about her Spring cover story on ESL schools in Vancouver.

CanLit Book Club Episode Three: Rob Taylor’s The News

By Andrea Bennett & Kim Fu

Kim Fu and Andrea Bennett discuss Rob Taylor's The News.

Crime and Justice: An Interview with Debra Komar

By Andrea Bennett

Author Debra Komar talks about her books and her background as a forensic anthropologist.
Video Reel
video thumbnail preview

The Animal Project Teaser

News

Our Summer 2017 Issue

June 9, 2017

On newsstands June 16.

Intern at Maisonneuve: Summer-Fall 2017

May 8, 2017

Maisonneuve is hiring Summer-Fall 2017 interns.

Maisonneuve Nominated for Four Canadian Magazine Awards

April 20, 2017

Maisonneuve is proud to announce that we're up for four nominations at this year's Canadian Magazine Awards! Our nominations include: General Interest Chris ...

Issue 64   Table of Contents
Subscribe now!