Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Thursday, June 15, 2017
No Woman Is an Island
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Tall Tales from the Underground
Tuesday, June 6, 2017
All the Girls Love Jesus
Articles
The Language of ProfitPrivate language schools have always struggled to balance educational needs with profit. Erika Thorkelson investigates how these tensions boiled over at one Vancouver school, leaving students and teachers out on the street.
It Takes the VillageStraight tourists and gawkers are flocking to Montreal’s LGBTQ neighbourhood, while the queer community disperses for new haunts. Tim Forster on the double-edged sword of mainstream acceptance.
Nuclear FalloutThousands of Ukrainians sacrificed their health during the Chernobyl disaster cleanup. Chris Scott investigates how recent budget cuts have decimated the pensions they were promised.
TwinsNew poetry by Souvankham Thammavongsa.
Scrubbing InTamara MacNeil on the history of blood, guts and the doctor’s white coat.
Coming AttractionsAlan Randolph Jones on Cinéma L’Amour, Canada’s last grand porn theatre.
Highway RobberyWill Johnson on how Canada's opioid crisis led to a bank heist and a high-speed chase in Nelson, BC.
A River Runs Through ItThe last time British Columbia’s Fraser River burst its banks, entire communities were submerged. With aging dikes and a growing population, Heather Ramsay reports, next time may be worse.
DNA DiscriminationCanada is one of the only countries where people can be marginalized due to their genetics. But that may soon change.
A Site for Soirées440 Bonsecours is home to Louis-Joseph Papineau's ghost—and a weekly dinner party.
Blog Posts
On Materiality and Ephemerality
A conversation about digital art with Decoy Magazine
Peeking Out from the Collars of a Fur Coat: An Interview with Heather O'Neill
Matthew Walsh interviews Heather O'Neill.
The Postscript: Erika Thorkelson on Vancouver's Private Language Schools
Andrea Bennett interviews Erika Thorkelson about her Spring cover story on ESL schools in Vancouver.
CanLit Book Club Episode Three: Rob Taylor’s The News
Kim Fu and Andrea Bennett discuss Rob Taylor's The News.
Crime and Justice: An Interview with Debra Komar
Author Debra Komar talks about her books and her background as a forensic anthropologist.
News
Our Summer 2017 Issue
On newsstands June 16.
Intern at Maisonneuve: Summer-Fall 2017
Maisonneuve is hiring Summer-Fall 2017 interns.
Maisonneuve Nominated for Four Canadian Magazine Awards
Maisonneuve is proud to announce that we're up for four nominations at this year's Canadian Magazine Awards! Our nominations include: General Interest Chris ...