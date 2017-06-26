The Language of Profit Private language schools have always struggled to balance educational needs with profit. Erika Thorkelson investigates how these tensions boiled over at one Vancouver school, leaving students and teachers out on the street.

It Takes the Village Straight tourists and gawkers are flocking to Montreal’s LGBTQ neighbourhood, while the queer community disperses for new haunts. Tim Forster on the double-edged sword of mainstream acceptance.

Nuclear Fallout Thousands of Ukrainians sacrificed their health during the Chernobyl disaster cleanup. Chris Scott investigates how recent budget cuts have decimated the pensions they were promised.

Twins New poetry by Souvankham Thammavongsa.

Scrubbing In Tamara MacNeil on the history of blood, guts and the doctor’s white coat.

Coming Attractions Alan Randolph Jones on Cinéma L’Amour, Canada’s last grand porn theatre.

Highway Robbery Will Johnson on how Canada's opioid crisis led to a bank heist and a high-speed chase in Nelson, BC.

A River Runs Through It The last time British Columbia’s Fraser River burst its banks, entire communities were submerged. With aging dikes and a growing population, Heather Ramsay reports, next time may be worse.

DNA Discrimination Canada is one of the only countries where people can be marginalized due to their genetics. But that may soon change.